Kensei Hirata betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Kensei Hirata will appear in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 46th-place finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hirata has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Hirata's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Hirata has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Kensei Hirata has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hirata is averaging -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hirata is averaging -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.8
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.17
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|33.33%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.15%
|17.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hirata's best finishes
- Hirata last season participated in three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Hirata had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 4-under and finished 46th (16 shots back of the winner).
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.065
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hirata's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
