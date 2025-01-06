PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Henrik Norlander of Sweden prepares to play his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 17th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Norlander's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Norlander last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, finishing 55th with a score of 7-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Norlander's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/13/20225568-67-70-68-7
    1/14/2021MC65-73-2
    1/9/2020971-66-68-68-7

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging -0.259 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 3.512 in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142295.3299.8
    Greens in Regulation %871.72%74.69%
    Putts Per Round12129.2130.4
    Par Breakers10124.07%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance411.70%12.35%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander last season took part in 20 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Last season Norlander's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished eighth.
    • Norlander placed 131st in the FedExCup standings with 256 points last season.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0340.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5713.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.0210.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.178-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4483.512

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-69-72-70-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-70-63-68-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.