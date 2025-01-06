Henrik Norlander betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Norlander has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Henrik Norlander has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Norlander is averaging -0.259 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.