Henrik Norlander betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Henrik Norlander of Sweden prepares to play his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 17th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Norlander's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Norlander last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, finishing 55th with a score of 7-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Norlander's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/13/2022
|55
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|1/14/2021
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|1/9/2020
|9
|71-66-68-68
|-7
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging -0.259 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 3.512 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.3
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.72%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.70%
|12.35%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander last season took part in 20 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Norlander's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished eighth.
- Norlander placed 131st in the FedExCup standings with 256 points last season.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.034
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.571
|3.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.021
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.178
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.448
|3.512
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.