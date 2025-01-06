Joe Highsmith betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Highsmith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith is averaging 0.695 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.