Joe Highsmith betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after an 11th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Highsmith has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 12-over and missing the cut.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Highsmith's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|75-77
|+12
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging 0.695 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging 4.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|306.5
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|70.32%
|78.33%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.83%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.41%
|8.89%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
- Last season Highsmith's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 19-under and finished fifth in that event.
- With 157 points last season, Highsmith finished 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.066
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.269
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.026
|4.620
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
