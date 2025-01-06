PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after an 11th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Highsmith has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 12-over and missing the cut.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Highsmith's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC75-77+12

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging 0.695 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging 4.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46306.5313.2
    Greens in Regulation %2570.32%78.33%
    Putts Per Round11629.1928.9
    Par Breakers2426.83%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.41%8.89%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
    • Last season Highsmith's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 19-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • With 157 points last season, Highsmith finished 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0661.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0611.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1671.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.2690.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0264.620

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.