Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of 22-under in his only recent appearance.

Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.