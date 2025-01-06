Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Keith Mitchell placed 30th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last seven trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mitchell has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- In 2024, Mitchell finished 30th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Mitchell's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|1/12/2023
|MC
|74-66
|E
|1/13/2022
|7
|67-68-65-63
|-17
|1/14/2021
|14
|71-62-63-68
|-16
|1/9/2020
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|1/10/2019
|16
|68-65-63-72
|-12
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of 22-under in his only recent appearance.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of -1.534 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|311.8
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.88%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|13.43%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 22-under and finished third in that event.
- With 599 points last season, Mitchell ranked 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.615
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|-1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.006
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.330
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.822
|-1.534
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
