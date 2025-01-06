PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keith Mitchell placed 30th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last seven trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mitchell has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • In 2024, Mitchell finished 30th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Mitchell's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20243068-64-72-67-9
    1/12/2023MC74-66E
    1/13/2022767-68-65-63-17
    1/14/20211471-62-63-68-16
    1/9/2020MC73-72+5
    1/10/20191668-65-63-72-12

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He finished with a score of 22-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of -1.534 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14311.8315.9
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%69.44%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.5
    Par Breakers328.88%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%13.43%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 22-under and finished third in that event.
    • With 599 points last season, Mitchell ranked 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.615-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.531-1.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.0060.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.330-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.822-1.534

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.