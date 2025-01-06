5H AGO
Keegan Bradley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Keegan Bradley looks for a better result in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he placed second shooting 27-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Bradley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Bradley's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 13-under, over his last eight appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2024, Bradley finished second (with a score of 27-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Bradley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|1/12/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|1/13/2022
|12
|69-65-66-65
|-15
|1/14/2021
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|1/9/2020
|12
|69-66-69-70
|-6
|1/10/2019
|29
|68-65-70-68
|-9
Bradley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Bradley has one win and two top-five finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging -1.166 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 (67th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 41st on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.301, while he ranked 94th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 125th last season, while he averaged 28.99 putts per round (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.5
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.09%
|55.28%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.99
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.70%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.56%
|11.39%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 82.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he won the title with a score of 12-under.
- Bradley ranked 39th in the FedExCup standings with 1075 points last season.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.766 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.501.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.612, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked second in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.173
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.301
|1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.008
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.141
|-1.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.340
|0.183
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-74-71-68
|-2
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|5
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.