5H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee finished 30th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .

    Latest odds for Lee at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lee has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Lee finished 30th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Lee's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20243069-68-66-68-9
    1/12/20232869-67-65-69-10
    1/13/20224869-66-69-68-8
    1/14/20211969-66-66-64-15
    1/9/2020MC76-68+4
    1/10/2019MC71-71+2

    Lee's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.691 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 2.348 in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9292.5
    Greens in Regulation %9966.81%72.62%
    Putts Per Round10329.0930.1
    Par Breakers9024.47%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.06%13.10%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Lee had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 13-under and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Lee collected 411 points last season, ranking 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.118-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.2331.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1680.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1550.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.2092.348

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.