K.H. Lee betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished in the top five once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.

K.H. Lee has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lee is averaging 0.691 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.