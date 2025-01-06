K.H. Lee betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee finished 30th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lee has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 11-under.
- Lee finished 30th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Lee's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|1/12/2023
|28
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|1/13/2022
|48
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|1/14/2021
|19
|69-66-66-64
|-15
|1/9/2020
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|1/10/2019
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Lee's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.691 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 2.348 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.81%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.47%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.06%
|13.10%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Lee had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 13-under and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Lee collected 411 points last season, ranking 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.118
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.233
|1.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.155
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.209
|2.348
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
