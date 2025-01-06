Justin Lower betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Lower has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.

Justin Lower has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lower is averaging 0.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.