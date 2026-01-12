John VanDerLaan betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

VanDerLaan has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

VanDerLaan has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.