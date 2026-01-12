PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    John VanDerLaan has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 as he returns to this tournament.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This marks VanDerLaan's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-75-69-74+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5068-65-70-67-148.500
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship162-71-67-67-17600.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-69-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1566-68-68-67-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT4366-74-66-73-510.714
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2271-64-69-64-1229.700
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT1567-65-64-69-1947.000
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1764-72-70-66-1644.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT1272-66-67-72-1155.714

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.178

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan posted a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • He delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
    • VanDerLaan recorded a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • His putting performance showed a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW