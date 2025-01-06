Joel Dahmen betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his most recent competition at The RSM Classic, Joel Dahmen ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 seeking a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Dahmen has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2024, Dahmen finished 72nd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Dahmen's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|1/13/2022
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|1/9/2020
|12
|74-66-68-66
|-6
|1/10/2019
|22
|67-70-66-67
|-10
Dahmen's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging -1.914 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging -0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.04%
|71.48%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.60
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.10%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|13.86%
|11.11%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen teed off in 29 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times (65.5%).
- Last season Dahmen's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot 9-under and finished 10th in that event.
- With 320 points last season, Dahmen ranked 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.486
|2.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.144
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.693
|-1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.073
|-0.028
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.