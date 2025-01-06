Joel Dahmen betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over his last five appearances, Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen is averaging -1.914 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.