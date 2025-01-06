PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    In his most recent competition at The RSM Classic, Joel Dahmen ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Dahmen has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2024, Dahmen finished 72nd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Dahmen's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20247271-67-68-72-2
    1/13/2022MC69-68-3
    1/9/20201274-66-68-66-6
    1/10/20192267-70-66-67-10

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging -1.914 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging -0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0287.3
    Greens in Regulation %1571.04%71.48%
    Putts Per Round16229.6029.2
    Par Breakers13423.10%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance7413.86%11.11%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen teed off in 29 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times (65.5%).
    • Last season Dahmen's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot 9-under and finished 10th in that event.
    • With 320 points last season, Dahmen ranked 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.278-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4862.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.144-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.693-1.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.073-0.028

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3573-68-70-64-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.