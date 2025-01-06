Jesper Svensson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last three events, Svensson has an average finish of 44th.

In the last three times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last three tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last three events.

Jesper Svensson has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 2.753 Strokes Gained: Putting.