5H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

    Jesper Svensson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Honolulu for the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii .

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Svensson's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last three events, Svensson has an average finish of 44th.
    • In the last three times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last three tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last three events.
    • Jesper Svensson has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 2.753 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Svensson is averaging 2.982 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-311.9310.8
    Greens in Regulation %-63.89%63.89%
    Putts Per Round-29.3029.8
    Par Breakers-23.33%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.44%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson played three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those three tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot 9-under and finished 34th in that event.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.982

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-71-72-68-5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-67-70-65-9--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC72-81+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

