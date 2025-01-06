James Hahn betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Hahn has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Hahn has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

James Hahn has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting.