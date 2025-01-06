James Hahn betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: James Hahn of the United States looks on from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
James Hahn seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. He placed 41st at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2021.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hahn has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Hahn last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021, finishing 41st with a score of 11-under.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Hahn's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/14/2021
|41
|68-65-66-70
|-11
|1/9/2020
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|1/10/2019
|MC
|69-71
|E
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hahn has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Hahn has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- James Hahn has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -2.444 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.6
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.30%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.76
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.88%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.83%
|16.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 38.5%.
- Last season Hahn's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot 8-under and finished 33rd in that event.
- Hahn's 35 points last season ranked him 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.444
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
