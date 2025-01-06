PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 70th in this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Knapp finished 70th (with a score of 3-under) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Knapp's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20247069-65-72-71-3

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Knapp has finished first once.
    • Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -2.288 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -9.408 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranked 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp ranked 108th on TOUR with an average of 0.001 per round. Additionally, he ranked 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.41%.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24309.5302.8
    Greens in Regulation %13665.41%55.25%
    Putts Per Round9929.0729.6
    Par Breakers13323.11%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance15916.74%14.81%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season, one of Knapp's two wins came when he shot even-par at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
    • Knapp accumulated 970 points last season, which ranked him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.169 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.045-3.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1080.001-3.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.197-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.082-2.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.323-9.408

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5672-73-70-71-610

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.