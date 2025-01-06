Jake Knapp betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
After he finished 70th in this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Knapp finished 70th (with a score of 3-under) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2024).
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
Knapp's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Knapp has finished first once.
- Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -2.288 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -9.408 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp ranked 108th on TOUR with an average of 0.001 per round. Additionally, he ranked 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.41%.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.5
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.41%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.11%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.74%
|14.81%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season, one of Knapp's two wins came when he shot even-par at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
- Knapp accumulated 970 points last season, which ranked him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.169 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|-3.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.001
|-3.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.197
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|-2.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.323
|-9.408
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.