Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Jacob Bridgeman has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2024
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.4
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.0
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.674
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Bridgeman has averaged -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- Around the greens, Bridgeman has posted a positive 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
- On the putting surfaces, Bridgeman has struggled with an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments, contributing to his overall -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
