J.T. Poston betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
After he placed sixth in this tournament in 2024, J.T. Poston has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Poston has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 10-under.
- Poston finished sixth (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Poston's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|1/12/2023
|21
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|1/13/2022
|42
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|1/14/2021
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|1/9/2020
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|1/10/2019
|20
|68-66-69-66
|-11
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 4.579 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranked 156th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston had a 0.012 mark (105th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Poston's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 50th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.1
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.08%
|64.33%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.51%
|23.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.79%
|9.65%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he won the title with a score of 22-under.
- Poston collected 1193 points last season, placing 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.929 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.825. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.877, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.011
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.012
|2.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.233
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.252
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.486
|4.579
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.