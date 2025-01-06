PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed sixth in this tournament in 2024, J.T. Poston has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Poston has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Poston finished sixth (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024670-66-68-61-15
    1/12/20232167-66-67-69-11
    1/13/20224264-69-72-66-9
    1/14/2021MC65-74-1
    1/9/2020MC72-71+3
    1/10/20192068-66-69-66-11

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 4.579 in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranked 156th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston had a 0.012 mark (105th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 50th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156293.1300.9
    Greens in Regulation %12066.08%64.33%
    Putts Per Round3928.5829.3
    Par Breakers8924.51%23.68%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.79%9.65%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he won the title with a score of 22-under.
    • Poston collected 1193 points last season, placing 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.929 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.825. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.877, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0110.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0122.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2330.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2520.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4864.579

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4074-64-71-69-1419

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.