J.T. Poston betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Poston has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

J.T. Poston has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting.