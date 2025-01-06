J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five starts.

Spaun has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.