J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    J.J. Spaun enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last seven trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Spaun has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Spaun last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Spaun's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-70+1
    1/12/20231266-64-71-67-12
    1/13/2022MC69-69-2
    1/14/2021MC71-66-3
    1/9/2020MC74-75+9

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging 3.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5308.8
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%76.54%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.9
    Par Breakers10624.03%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.92%10.49%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Spaun had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Spaun's 419 points last season placed him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0161.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4691.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.029-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0350.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3903.043

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.