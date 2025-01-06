5H AGO
J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
J.J. Spaun enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2024.
Latest odds for Spaun at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last seven trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Spaun has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- Spaun last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Spaun's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|1/12/2023
|12
|66-64-71-67
|-12
|1/13/2022
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|1/14/2021
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|1/9/2020
|MC
|74-75
|+9
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Spaun has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging 3.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Spaun .
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.03%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.92%
|10.49%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Spaun had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Spaun's 419 points last season placed him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.016
|1.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.469
|1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.035
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.390
|3.043
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.