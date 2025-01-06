Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Matsuyama has claimed victory twice while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been 16-under.

In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.

Matsuyama has an average of 1.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.