Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after shooting 35-under to win The Sentry in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Matsuyama has played the Sony Open in Hawaii seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 14-under, and his average finish has been 27th.
- Matsuyama last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 30th with a score of 9-under.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|1/12/2023
|48
|68-69-65-71
|-7
|1/13/2022
|1
|66-65-63-63
|-41
|1/14/2021
|19
|66-65-66-68
|-15
|1/9/2020
|12
|74-67-67-66
|-6
|1/10/2019
|51
|69-67-65-73
|-6
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has claimed victory twice while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 16-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama has an average of 1.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 6.747 in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama sported a 0.499 mark (15th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Matsuyama registered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 24.25% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|74.51%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.46
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.25%
|32.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.61%
|8.50%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama played 21 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 90.5%.
- Last season Matsuyama had two wins, with one of them coming at The Sentry, where he shot 35-under.
- With 1899 points last season, Matsuyama finished eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama delivered his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 5.833. In that event, he finished first.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.201). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.306
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.499
|4.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.580
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.118
|1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.268
|6.747
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.