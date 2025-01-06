PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jan 6, 2025

Harry Higgs betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his last tournament he placed 30th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting 12-under at El Cardonal at Diamante.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Higgs has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 45th.
    • In 2023, Higgs missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Higgs' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/12/2023MC72-71+3
    1/13/2022MC69-70-1
    1/14/20213265-71-67-65-12
    1/9/20205773-68-72-68+1

    Higgs' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
    • Higgs has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgs .

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.7310.1
    Greens in Regulation %-68.83%71.11%
    Putts Per Round-29.6729.7
    Par Breakers-23.46%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.65%13.61%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Higgs' best finishes

    • Higgs, who took part in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Last season Higgs' best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 12-under and finished 30th.
    • Higgs ranked 218th in the FedExCup standings with 11 points last season.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Higgs' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4368-70-68-75-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-68--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5069-69-74-67-55
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R4
    In Progress

    Masters Tournament

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    16

    T2

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    15

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    14

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    16

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    15

    T5

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    14

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    14

    T9

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    16

    T9

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    14

    11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW