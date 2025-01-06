Harry Higgs betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his last tournament he placed 30th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting 12-under at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Higgs has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- In 2023, Higgs missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Higgs' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/12/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|1/13/2022
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|1/14/2021
|32
|65-71-67-65
|-12
|1/9/2020
|57
|73-68-72-68
|+1
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
- Higgs has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.7
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.83%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.46%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.65%
|13.61%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs, who took part in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Last season Higgs' best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 12-under and finished 30th.
- Higgs ranked 218th in the FedExCup standings with 11 points last season.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.