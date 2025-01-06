Harry Higgs betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 42nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.

Higgs has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.