Harry Hall betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his last time out at The Sentry, Harry Hall posted an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hall's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Hall's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|1/12/2023
|28
|66-69-66-69
|-10
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has earned two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 2.934 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 6.234 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 (139th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a 0.167 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 43rd last season, while he averaged 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.00
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.33%
|33.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.17%
|11.67%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Hall's 517 points last season ranked him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.329 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 7.548 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.889.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.676, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.181
|1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.167
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.406
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.279
|2.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.672
|6.234
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.