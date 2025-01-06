PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at The Sentry, Harry Hall posted an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Hall's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Hall's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20244268-68-70-66-8
    1/12/20232866-69-66-69-10

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has earned two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 2.934 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 6.234 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 (139th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a 0.167 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 43rd last season, while he averaged 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5309.5
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%73.61%
    Putts Per Round928.0028.1
    Par Breakers628.33%33.33%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.17%11.67%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Hall's 517 points last season ranked him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.329 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 7.548 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.889.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.676, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.1811.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1671.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4060.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2792.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6726.234

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.