5H AGO
Harris English betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Harris English seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. He placed 10th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2024.
Latest odds for English at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, English has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2024, English finished 10th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
English's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|1/12/2023
|73
|65-70-72-72
|-1
|1/13/2022
|55
|66-67-69-71
|-7
|1/14/2021
|32
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|1/10/2019
|22
|68-68-67-67
|-10
English's recent performances
- Over his last five events, English has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 1.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.484 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on English .
English's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|65.89%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.39%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.90%
|9.26%
English's best finishes
- English took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season English's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 17-under and finished sixth in that event.
- English accumulated 969 points last season, which ranked him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.095
|0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.325
|-2.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.097
|2.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.491
|1.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.359
|2.484
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.