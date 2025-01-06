PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Harris English seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. He placed 10th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2024.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, English has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2024, English finished 10th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    English's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241066-67-70-64-13
    1/12/20237365-70-72-72-1
    1/13/20225566-67-69-71-7
    1/14/20213270-64-67-67-12
    1/10/20192268-68-67-67-10

    English's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, English has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 1.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.484 Strokes Gained: Total.
    English's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9312.4
    Greens in Regulation %12865.89%73.77%
    Putts Per Round3528.5329.0
    Par Breakers16921.39%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.90%9.26%

    English's best finishes

    • English took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season English's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 17-under and finished sixth in that event.
    • English accumulated 969 points last season, which ranked him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0950.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.325-2.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0972.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4911.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3592.484

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-70-67-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6067-72-69-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.