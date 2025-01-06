Harris English betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, English has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.

In 2024, English finished 10th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).