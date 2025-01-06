Greyson Sigg betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Sigg has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.

Sigg is averaging 0.362 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.