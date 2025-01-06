Greyson Sigg betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
After he placed 66th in this tournament in 2024, Greyson Sigg has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sigg has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 7-under.
- Sigg finished 66th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Sigg's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|1/12/2023
|48
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|1/13/2022
|42
|67-66-68-70
|-9
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Sigg is averaging 0.362 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 2.915 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.49%
|77.43%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.89
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.32%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|7.29%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg played 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 14 times (50%).
- Last season Sigg had his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- Sigg earned 254 points last season, which ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.066
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.234
|1.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.502
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.080
|2.915
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.