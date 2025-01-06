PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Greyson Sigg betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    After he placed 66th in this tournament in 2024, Greyson Sigg has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sigg has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Sigg finished 66th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Sigg's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20246667-69-71-69-4
    1/12/20234871-67-66-69-7
    1/13/20224267-66-68-70-9

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Sigg is averaging 0.362 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 2.915 in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1171.49%77.43%
    Putts Per Round17529.8929.5
    Par Breakers12823.32%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%7.29%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg played 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 14 times (50%).
    • Last season Sigg had his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Sigg earned 254 points last season, which ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.0660.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.414-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2341.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.5020.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0802.915

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.