Gary Woodland betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.

Gary Woodland has averaged 322.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.