Gary Woodland betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Gary Woodland of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Woodland's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Woodland's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|1/12/2023
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|1/10/2019
|80
|71-66-76
|+3
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 322.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Woodland is averaging 1.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.1
|322.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.25%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.42%
|6.25%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 57.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Woodland's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 16-under and finished ninth in that event.
- Woodland accumulated 174 points last season, which placed him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.053
|1.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.268
|2.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.312
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.229
|-1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.220
|1.804
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.