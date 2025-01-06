PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Gary Woodland of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Woodland's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Woodland's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-71+2
    1/12/2023MC76-65+1
    1/10/20198071-66-76+3

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 322.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Woodland is averaging 1.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11313.1322.9
    Greens in Regulation %11366.25%75.00%
    Putts Per Round15429.4829.5
    Par Breakers15822.01%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.42%6.25%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 57.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Woodland's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 16-under and finished ninth in that event.
    • Woodland accumulated 174 points last season, which placed him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0531.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2682.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.312-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.229-1.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2201.804

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-70-67-68-7--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.