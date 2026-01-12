Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes to improve on that performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|2024
|T52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|2022
|T20
|66-68-69-64
|-13
|2021
|MC
|67-70
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|2
|165
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2.05
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged -1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.540
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 in his past five tournaments, which was the strongest component of his game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen struggled with a -0.703 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, van Rooyen faced challenges with a -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. His overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged -1.540 during this span.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
