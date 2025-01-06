PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Erik van Rooyen shot 7-under and took 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, van Rooyen has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • van Rooyen finished 52nd (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20245269-67-68-69-7
    1/13/20222066-68-69-64-13
    1/14/2021MC67-70-3

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • In his last five events, van Rooyen has an average finish of 47th.
    • van Rooyen has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen has averaged 325.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of -0.495 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.2325.9
    Greens in Regulation %3869.83%70.68%
    Putts Per Round10329.0929.5
    Par Breakers2826.65%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.71%12.04%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen last season participated in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 14-under and finished second.
    • van Rooyen's 813 points last season placed him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.278-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.095-2.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.2160.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4031.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.560-0.495

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4368-66-68-72-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-70-69-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-71-71-75-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.