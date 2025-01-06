Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five events, van Rooyen has an average finish of 47th.

van Rooyen has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

Erik van Rooyen has averaged 325.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

van Rooyen has an average of 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.