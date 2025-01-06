Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen shot 7-under and took 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, van Rooyen has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 10-under.
- van Rooyen finished 52nd (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|1/13/2022
|20
|66-68-69-64
|-13
|1/14/2021
|MC
|67-70
|-3
van Rooyen's recent performances
- In his last five events, van Rooyen has an average finish of 47th.
- van Rooyen has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 325.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of -0.495 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|325.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.65%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.71%
|12.04%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen last season participated in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 14-under and finished second.
- van Rooyen's 813 points last season placed him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.095
|-2.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.216
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.403
|1.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.560
|-0.495
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.