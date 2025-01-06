PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at The Sentry, Eric Cole carded a 52nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cole has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Cole's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241366-72-64-66-12
    1/12/20236169-67-69-70-5

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 2.084 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 last season (159th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole had a 0.204 mark (66th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranked 12th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2292.4
    Greens in Regulation %17462.67%70.99%
    Putts Per Round1228.1228.5
    Par Breakers9524.30%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%9.57%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Cole's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 13-under and finished sixth.
    • With 948 points last season, Cole finished 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.035.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.397 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.361, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.346-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2041.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1720.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2580.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2872.084

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.