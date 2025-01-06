Eric Cole betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Cole has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.

Cole has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.