Eric Cole betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
In his last time out at The Sentry, Eric Cole carded a 52nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming to improve on that finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cole has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Cole's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|1/12/2023
|61
|69-67-69-70
|-5
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 2.084 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 last season (159th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole had a 0.204 mark (66th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole's 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranked 12th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|62.67%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.12
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.30%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|9.57%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Cole's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 13-under and finished sixth.
- With 948 points last season, Cole finished 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.035.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.397 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.361, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.346
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.258
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|2.084
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.