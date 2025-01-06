PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 06: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 06: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo will compete Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he finished 11th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 18-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Grillo has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Grillo finished seventh (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Grillo's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024771-66-63-66-14
    1/12/2023MC68-73+1
    1/13/2022MC69-68-3
    1/14/20214766-70-67-67-10
    1/9/20202170-69-67-69-5
    1/10/20192270-68-63-69-10

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Grillo has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 3.032 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161292.5298.6
    Greens in Regulation %12965.88%56.11%
    Putts Per Round7828.9328.3
    Par Breakers16721.50%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.38%11.11%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo last season took part in 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Grillo put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 684 points last season, Grillo finished 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0570.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2721.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.408-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0503.032

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.