Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 06: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo will compete Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he finished 11th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 18-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Grillo has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Grillo finished seventh (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Grillo's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|1/12/2023
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|1/13/2022
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|1/14/2021
|47
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|1/9/2020
|21
|70-69-67-69
|-5
|1/10/2019
|22
|70-68-63-69
|-10
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Grillo has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 3.032 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|292.5
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|65.88%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.50%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.38%
|11.11%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo last season took part in 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Grillo put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
- With 684 points last season, Grillo finished 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.057
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.408
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.050
|3.032
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
