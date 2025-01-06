Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Grillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Grillo has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.