Doug Ghim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Ghim has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Ghim has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.