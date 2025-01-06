Doug Ghim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The RSM Classic, Doug Ghim posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over Ghim's last three trips to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Ghim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|72-68
|E
|1/14/2021
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|1/9/2020
|MC
|73-75
|+8
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim is averaging 1.410 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 5.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.65%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.91%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.84%
|9.88%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 69% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Ghim's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished second at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Ghim collected 460 points last season, ranking 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.413
|3.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.659
|1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.011
|-0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|1.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.871
|5.460
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.