Doug Ghim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Ghim has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.

Ghim is averaging 1.410 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.