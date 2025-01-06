PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at The RSM Classic, Doug Ghim posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over Ghim's last three trips to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Ghim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC72-68E
    1/14/2021MC72-69+1
    1/9/2020MC73-75+8

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim is averaging 1.410 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging 5.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2298.5
    Greens in Regulation %472.65%77.78%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.4
    Par Breakers7624.91%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance611.84%9.88%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 69% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Ghim's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished second at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Ghim collected 460 points last season, ranking 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4133.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6591.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.011-0.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1911.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8715.460

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.