Denny McCarthy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 46th-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- McCarthy's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- McCarthy last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 24th with a score of 10-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
McCarthy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|1/12/2023
|32
|65-68-68-70
|-9
|1/13/2022
|48
|71-64-71-66
|-8
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCarthy is averaging 1.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 (155th) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.6 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 111th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.017, while he ranked 175th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.64%.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 21.97% of the time (161st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|290.6
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.64%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.97%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.20%
|9.44%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy last season took part in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times (83.3%).
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot 39-under and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
- McCarthy placed 45th in the FedExCup standings with 1045 points last season.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.606. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.324
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.017
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.358
|0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.699
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|1.743
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.