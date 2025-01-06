PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Denny McCarthy enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 46th-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • McCarthy's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • McCarthy last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 24th with a score of 10-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20242468-70-66-66-10
    1/12/20233265-68-68-70-9
    1/13/20224871-64-71-66-8

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McCarthy is averaging 1.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 (155th) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.6 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 111th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.017, while he ranked 175th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.64%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 21.97% of the time (161st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167290.6292.8
    Greens in Regulation %17562.64%72.78%
    Putts Per Round427.8629.1
    Par Breakers16121.97%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.20%9.44%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy last season took part in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times (83.3%).
    • Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot 39-under and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
    • McCarthy placed 45th in the FedExCup standings with 1045 points last season.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.606. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.324-0.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0170.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3580.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6991.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7161.743

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2569-70-68-66-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry4673-66-71-70-1215

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.