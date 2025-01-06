PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)



    Davis Thompson finished 57th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Thompson has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 56th.
    • Thompson last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 57th with a score of 6-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Thompson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20245773-65-69-67-6
    1/12/20235469-68-70-67-6

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -2.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.614 in his past five tournaments.
    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranked 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a 0.306 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thompson registered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 90th on TOUR, while he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He broke par 25.99% of the time (38th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3308.1
    Greens in Regulation %5968.64%73.33%
    Putts Per Round6728.8229.5
    Par Breakers3825.99%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.40%11.94%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson participated in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 28-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1385 points last season, Thompson ranked 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.006.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.460 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2801.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3060.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4320.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.042-2.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.0600.614

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6070-71-67-72-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3678-64-68-67-1523

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.