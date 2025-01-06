Davis Thompson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson finished 57th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Thompson has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- Thompson last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 57th with a score of 6-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Thompson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|1/12/2023
|54
|69-68-70-67
|-6
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -2.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.614 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranked 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a 0.306 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thompson registered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 90th on TOUR, while he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He broke par 25.99% of the time (38th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.64%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.99%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.40%
|11.94%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson participated in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 28-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1385 points last season, Thompson ranked 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.006.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.460 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.306
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.432
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.042
|-2.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.060
|0.614
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.