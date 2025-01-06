Davis Thompson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Thompson has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -2.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.