David Skinns betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
At The RSM Classic, David Skinns struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is looking for a better outcome in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over Skinns' last two visits to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2024, Skinns failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Skinns' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|1/13/2022
|MC
|72-70
|+2
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 61st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Skinns has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of -1.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging -7.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.99%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.55
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.97%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.48%
|13.89%
Skinns' best finishes
- Last season Skinns took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Skinns put up his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (four shots back of the winner).
- With 376 points last season, Skinns ranked 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-2.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.270
|-1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.113
|-1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|-1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.159
|-7.985
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.