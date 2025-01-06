David Skinns betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 61st.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Skinns has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Skinns has an average of -1.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.