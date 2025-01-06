PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At The RSM Classic, David Skinns struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is looking for a better outcome in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over Skinns' last two visits to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2024, Skinns failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Skinns' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-70+1
    1/13/2022MC72-70+2

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 61st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Skinns has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of -1.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns is averaging -7.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8296.9
    Greens in Regulation %3369.99%67.59%
    Putts Per Round15929.5530.4
    Par Breakers13722.97%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.48%13.89%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Last season Skinns took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Skinns put up his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 376 points last season, Skinns ranked 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-2.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.270-1.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.113-1.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.082-1.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.159-7.985

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.