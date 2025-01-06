PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    David Lipsky will appear in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a ninth-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lipsky has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Lipsky last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Lipsky's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-75+6
    1/12/2023465-66-66-69-14
    1/13/2022MC68-70-2

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging 1.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 0.187 in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172289.6295.7
    Greens in Regulation %6868.28%70.14%
    Putts Per Round14829.4128.4
    Par Breakers13123.27%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.06%11.11%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Last season Lipsky took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 40.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Last season Lipsky put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 132 points last season, Lipsky finished 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.415-2.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.263-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1392.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.3851.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.3970.187

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.