David Lipsky betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
David Lipsky will appear in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a ninth-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Latest odds for Lipsky at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lipsky has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of 14-under.
- Lipsky last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Lipsky's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|1/12/2023
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|1/13/2022
|MC
|68-70
|-2
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging 1.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 0.187 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|289.6
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.28%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.27%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.06%
|11.11%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Last season Lipsky took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 40.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Last season Lipsky put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (five shots back of the winner).
- With 132 points last season, Lipsky finished 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.415
|-2.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|2.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.385
|1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.397
|0.187
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
