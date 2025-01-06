David Lipsky betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky is averaging 1.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.