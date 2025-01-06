PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Daniel Berger of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Daniel Berger of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger shot 18-under and finished seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Berger's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Berger finished seventh (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2021).
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Berger's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/14/2021764-68-64-66-18
    1/9/20203870-70-69-69-2

    Berger's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Berger has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five events, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Daniel Berger has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger is averaging 2.105 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 4.418 in his past five tournaments.
    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118298.1293.1
    Greens in Regulation %1271.20%64.33%
    Putts Per Round16629.7429.7
    Par Breakers7425.00%21.64%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.25%7.60%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Last season Berger participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
    • Last season Berger's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished second at The RSM Classic.
    • Berger collected 221 points last season, ranking 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3851.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2180.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0870.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.4042.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2874.418

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3572-65-65-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3967-67-70-70-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2074-66-64-70-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6273-67-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic271-66-63-67-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1363-70-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.