Daniel Berger betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Daniel Berger of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger shot 18-under and finished seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Berger's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Berger finished seventh (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2021).
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Berger's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/14/2021
|7
|64-68-64-66
|-18
|1/9/2020
|38
|70-70-69-69
|-2
Berger's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Berger has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Daniel Berger has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging 2.105 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 4.418 in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.1
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|71.20%
|64.33%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.74
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.00%
|21.64%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|7.60%
Berger's best finishes
- Last season Berger participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
- Last season Berger's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished second at The RSM Classic.
- Berger collected 221 points last season, ranking 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.385
|1.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.218
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.087
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.404
|2.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|4.418
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|63-70-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
