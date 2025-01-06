PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Corey Conners will compete Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he placed fifth in The Sentry, shooting 24-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Conners has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Conners last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 57th with a score of 6-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Conners' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20245770-68-66-70-6
    1/12/20231269-66-68-65-12
    1/13/20221164-67-69-64-16
    1/9/20201268-71-69-66-6
    1/10/2019368-67-64-64-17

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 1.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 3.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 (21st) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners sported a 0.776 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (136th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.2303.1
    Greens in Regulation %2670.31%63.16%
    Putts Per Round13629.3229.3
    Par Breakers4625.73%21.93%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.11%9.65%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners took part in 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times (100%).
    • Last season Conners put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of even-par (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 1249 points last season, Conners ranked 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.848. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4111.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7761.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.057-1.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1681.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9623.568

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156
    September 12-15Procore Championship773-64-66-73-12--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational459-71-62E--
    January 2-5The Sentry566-66-69-67-24267

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.