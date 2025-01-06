Corey Conners betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

Corey Conners has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Conners is averaging 1.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.