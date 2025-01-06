Corey Conners betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Corey Conners will compete Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he placed fifth in The Sentry, shooting 24-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Conners has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Conners last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 57th with a score of 6-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Conners' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|1/12/2023
|12
|69-66-68-65
|-12
|1/13/2022
|11
|64-67-69-64
|-16
|1/9/2020
|12
|68-71-69-66
|-6
|1/10/2019
|3
|68-67-64-64
|-17
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Corey Conners has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 1.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 3.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 (21st) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners sported a 0.776 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.2
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|70.31%
|63.16%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.73%
|21.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.11%
|9.65%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners took part in 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times (100%).
- Last season Conners put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of even-par (three shots back of the winner).
- With 1249 points last season, Conners ranked 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.848. He finished seventh in that event.
- Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.411
|1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.776
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-1.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.168
|1.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.962
|3.568
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|59-71-62
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|267
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.