Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years and will make his debut at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18. The tournament offers a $9.1 million purse in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he scored 5-over.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has an average of -0.915 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.814

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.915 in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Lamprecht averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, while his putting showed positive signs with a 0.124 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

