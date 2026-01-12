Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years and will make his debut at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18. The tournament offers a $9.1 million purse in Honolulu, Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he scored 5-over.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of -0.915 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.814
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.915 in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Lamprecht averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, while his putting showed positive signs with a 0.124 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
