Chris Kirk betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Kirk has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Chris Kirk has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting.