PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Chris Kirk will compete in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 44th-place finish at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kirk's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 14-under, over his last eight appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Kirk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241866-66-67-70-11
    1/12/2023364-65-68-68-15
    1/13/20222766-65-71-66-12
    1/14/2021265-65-65-65-20
    1/9/2020MC70-72+2
    1/10/2019MC69-70-1

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Kirk has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Chris Kirk has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kirk is averaging -0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season ranked 43rd on TOUR, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranked 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk had a 0.155 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 170th last season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.9303.6
    Greens in Regulation %13365.80%72.22%
    Putts Per Round5628.7428.9
    Par Breakers9924.17%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%12.04%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 7-under.
    • Kirk compiled 1318 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best effort last season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2660.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.155-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1100.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.427-1.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.105-0.543

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3566-68-70-68-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4474-67-68-70-1317

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.