Chris Kirk betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Chris Kirk will compete in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 44th-place finish at The Sentry.
Latest odds for Kirk at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kirk's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 14-under, over his last eight appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Kirk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|1/12/2023
|3
|64-65-68-68
|-15
|1/13/2022
|27
|66-65-71-66
|-12
|1/14/2021
|2
|65-65-65-65
|-20
|1/9/2020
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|1/10/2019
|MC
|69-70
|-1
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Kirk has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kirk is averaging -0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season ranked 43rd on TOUR, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranked 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk had a 0.155 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 170th last season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.9
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.80%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.17%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|12.04%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 7-under.
- Kirk compiled 1318 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best effort last season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.266
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.110
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.427
|-1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.105
|-0.543
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
