5H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at The Sentry, Chris Gotterup carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Gotterup is competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -2.065 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gotterup is averaging -2.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season ranked 48th on TOUR, and his 49.5% driving accuracy average ranked 183rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup ranked 163rd on TOUR with an average of -0.419 per round. Additionally, he ranked 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
    • On the greens, Gotterup registered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 117th on TOUR, while he ranked 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27. He broke par 23.47% of the time (124th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5316.2318.6
    Greens in Regulation %8667.68%75.69%
    Putts Per Round12829.2729.8
    Par Breakers12423.47%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.87%12.50%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup last season played 26 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup earned 452 points last season, which ranked him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 3.577 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.489). That ranked third in the field.
    • Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2530.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.419-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.109-0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.083-2.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.139-2.952

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.