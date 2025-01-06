Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 54th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -2.065 Strokes Gained: Putting.