Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at The Sentry, Chris Gotterup carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Gotterup is competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -2.065 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gotterup is averaging -2.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season ranked 48th on TOUR, and his 49.5% driving accuracy average ranked 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup ranked 163rd on TOUR with an average of -0.419 per round. Additionally, he ranked 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
- On the greens, Gotterup registered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 117th on TOUR, while he ranked 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27. He broke par 23.47% of the time (124th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.2
|318.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.68%
|75.69%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.27
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.47%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.87%
|12.50%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup last season played 26 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup earned 452 points last season, which ranked him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 3.577 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.489). That ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.419
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.109
|-0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.083
|-2.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.139
|-2.952
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.