5H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Charley Hoffman seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished 42nd at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hoffman has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Hoffman finished 42nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Hoffman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20244270-67-70-65-8
    1/14/20211466-65-64-69-16
    1/9/2020MC71-72+3

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hoffman has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61304.4310.7
    Greens in Regulation %9766.98%69.75%
    Putts Per Round6928.8428.4
    Par Breakers2127.14%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.16%13.58%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • Last season Hoffman played 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Hoffman put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 21-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 550 points last season, Hoffman ranked 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1350.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.170-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0520.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.241-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1160.734

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational5069-74-72-73+413
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-2031
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5770-67-70-67-65
    July 25-283M Open5973-67-76-65-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-70-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2668-71-72-69-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-67-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC66-74-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6570-71-69-71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-67-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.