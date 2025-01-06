5H AGO
Charley Hoffman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished 42nd at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2024.
Latest odds for Hoffman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hoffman has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Hoffman finished 42nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Hoffman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|1/14/2021
|14
|66-65-64-69
|-16
|1/9/2020
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Hoffman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hoffman has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|304.4
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.84
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|21
|27.14%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.16%
|13.58%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Last season Hoffman played 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Hoffman put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 21-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
- With 550 points last season, Hoffman ranked 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.170
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.052
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.241
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.116
|0.734
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.