Charley Hoffman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hoffman has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 12-under.

Hoffman finished 42nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).

With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.