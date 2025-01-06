Chandler Phillips betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips shot 6-under and took 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Phillips has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2024. He finished 57th, posting a score of 6-under.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Phillips' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Phillips has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 1.299 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.1
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.39%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.14
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.24%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.45%
|12.50%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times (70.4%).
- Last season Phillips' best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished third.
- Phillips collected 427 points last season, placing 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.005
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.101
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.026
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.322
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.453
|1.299
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.