PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips shot 6-under and took 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Phillips has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2024. He finished 57th, posting a score of 6-under.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Phillips' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20245770-66-70-68-6

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Phillips has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 1.299 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144295.1301.7
    Greens in Regulation %13965.39%70.83%
    Putts Per Round1328.1428.9
    Par Breakers1927.24%27.08%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.45%12.50%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times (70.4%).
    • Last season Phillips' best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished third.
    • Phillips collected 427 points last season, placing 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.0050.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.101-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.0260.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3220.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4531.299

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1166-71-69-64-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.