Chandler Phillips betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Phillips has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.

Phillips has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.