5H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 54th-place finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over Kim's last two trips to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC75-64-1
    1/13/2022MC70-69-1

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -2.174 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.812 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.8310.5
    Greens in Regulation %1870.69%74.69%
    Putts Per Round11929.2029.8
    Par Breakers3925.97%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.36%11.11%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Last season Kim participated in 26 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 69.2%.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 16-under and finished sixth in that event.
    • Kim collected 452 points last season, placing 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2420.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3540.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3232.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.412-2.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5080.812

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.