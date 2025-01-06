Chan Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 54th-place finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over Kim's last two trips to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time.
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|1/13/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-1
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -2.174 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.812 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.8
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.69%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.36%
|11.11%
Kim's best finishes
- Last season Kim participated in 26 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 16-under and finished sixth in that event.
- Kim collected 452 points last season, placing 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.242
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.354
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.323
|2.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.412
|-2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.508
|0.812
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.