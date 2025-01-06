PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Alex Smalley missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over Smalley's last three trips to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Smalley last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Smalley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC70-69-1
    1/12/2023MC71-69E
    1/13/2022MC67-71-2

    Smalley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Smalley has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Smalley has an average of -1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -0.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38307.5311.3
    Greens in Regulation %1970.65%75.93%
    Putts Per Round16529.6930.4
    Par Breakers6925.15%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%10.49%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Smalley put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 21-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Smalley ranked 130th in the FedExCup standings with 257 points last season.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3521.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.086-0.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.1980.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.418-1.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.351-0.125

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.