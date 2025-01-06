Alex Smalley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Alex Smalley missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over Smalley's last three trips to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Smalley last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Smalley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|1/12/2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
|1/13/2022
|MC
|67-71
|-2
Smalley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Smalley has an average finish of 40th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Smalley has an average of -1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -0.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|307.5
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.65%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.15%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|10.49%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Smalley put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 21-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Smalley ranked 130th in the FedExCup standings with 257 points last season.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.352
|1.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.418
|-1.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.351
|-0.125
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.