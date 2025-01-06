Alex Smalley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five events, Smalley has an average finish of 40th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.

Smalley has an average of -1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.