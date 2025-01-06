PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after a 35th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Young at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Young has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2024, Young failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Young's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC69-70-1
    1/12/2023MC69-74+3

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Carson Young has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 1.456 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6288.4
    Greens in Regulation %4369.57%72.53%
    Putts Per Round12429.2429.6
    Par Breakers3925.97%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.60%12.35%

    Young's best finishes

    • Last season Young played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 17 times (58.6%).
    • Last season Young's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 23-under and finished second.
    • With 346 points last season, Young finished 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.301-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1530.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.327-1.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2570.652

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.