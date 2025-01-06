Carson Young betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Young has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.

Carson Young has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of 1.456 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.