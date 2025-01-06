Carson Young betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after a 35th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Young has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2024, Young failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Young's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|1/12/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Carson Young has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 1.456 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.57%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.60%
|12.35%
Young's best finishes
- Last season Young played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 17 times (58.6%).
- Last season Young's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 23-under and finished second.
- With 346 points last season, Young finished 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.301
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.153
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.327
|-1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.257
|0.652
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.