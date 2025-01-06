Camilo Villegas betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 51st.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Villegas has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.

Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of -2.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.