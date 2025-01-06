Camilo Villegas betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Camilo Villegas starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2024 at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over the last three times Villegas has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Villegas last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Villegas' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|1/13/2022
|MC
|72-64
|-4
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Villegas has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -2.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -3.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|284.9
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|66.28%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.09
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.51%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.52%
|15.87%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas played 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 26.9%.
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Masters Tournament. He shot 6-over and finished 35th in that event.
- With 45 points last season, Villegas finished 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.960
|-1.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.251
|1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.720
|-2.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.988
|-3.399
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
