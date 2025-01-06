PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Camilo Villegas betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Camilo Villegas starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2024 at Waialae Country Club.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over the last three times Villegas has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Villegas last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Villegas' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC72-70+2
    1/13/2022MC72-64-4

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Villegas has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of -2.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -3.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177284.9290.3
    Greens in Regulation %11266.28%68.65%
    Putts Per Round18030.0930.2
    Par Breakers14822.51%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance17718.52%15.87%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas played 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 26.9%.
    • Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Masters Tournament. He shot 6-over and finished 35th in that event.
    • With 45 points last season, Villegas finished 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.960-1.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2511.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.057-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.720-2.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-1.988-3.399

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4772-68-66-73-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

