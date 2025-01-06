Cam Davis betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Cam Davis will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he took 13th in The Sentry, shooting 22-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Davis has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Davis' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|1/12/2023
|32
|66-70-68-67
|-9
|1/13/2022
|27
|66-66-66-70
|-12
|1/14/2021
|31
|68-66-67-66
|-13
|1/9/2020
|9
|68-66-71-68
|-7
|1/10/2019
|MC
|73-71
|+4
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis is averaging -0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR with an average of -0.105 per round. Additionally, he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.2
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|63.49%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.69
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.67%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|12.85%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 18-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Davis placed 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 1051 points last season.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.275 (he finished 19th in that event).
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 4.229 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.056), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.109
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.105
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.041
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.426
|-1.610
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|385
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|73-64-64-69
|-22
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.