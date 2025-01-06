PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cam Davis will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he took 13th in The Sentry, shooting 22-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Davis has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Davis' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20243062-70-70-69-9
    1/12/20233266-70-68-67-9
    1/13/20222766-66-66-70-12
    1/14/20213168-66-67-66-13
    1/9/2020968-66-71-68-7
    1/10/2019MC73-71+4

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis is averaging -0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR with an average of -0.105 per round. Additionally, he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69303.2314.2
    Greens in Regulation %16363.49%66.67%
    Putts Per Round5228.6928.1
    Par Breakers11823.67%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%12.85%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 18-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Davis placed 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 1051 points last season.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.275 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 4.229 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.056), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.109-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.105-0.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0410.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.254-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.426-1.610

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-69-71-67-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-70-72-66-8385
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1373-64-64-69-22105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.