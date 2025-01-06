Cam Davis betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.

Davis is averaging -0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.