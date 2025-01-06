5H AGO
C.T. Pan betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, C.T. Pan posted a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for better results.
Latest odds for Pan at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over the last three times Pan has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2024, Pan failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Pan's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|1/14/2021
|MC
|65-72
|-3
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Pan has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Pan has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging 1.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Pan .
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.4
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.80%
|70.94%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.05
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.39%
|26.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.69%
|11.11%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan last season participated in 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
- Last season Pan put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 24-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Pan earned 455 points last season, which ranked him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.159
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.045
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|1.502
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.