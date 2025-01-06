C.T. Pan betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over the last three times Pan has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.

In 2024, Pan failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).