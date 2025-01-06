PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    In his last tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, C.T. Pan posted a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over the last three times Pan has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2024, Pan failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Pan's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC72-67-1
    1/14/2021MC65-72-3

    Pan's recent performances

    • Pan has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Pan has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pan has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging 1.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148294.4302.9
    Greens in Regulation %8467.80%70.94%
    Putts Per Round9829.0529.2
    Par Breakers9224.39%26.07%
    Bogey Avoidance10514.69%11.11%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan last season participated in 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
    • Last season Pan put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 24-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Pan earned 455 points last season, which ranked him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0230.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1590.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3600.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0450.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5411.502

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-65-72-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-72-68-64-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP665-66-70-66-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.