PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Byeong Hun An shot 27-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for An at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, An has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 20-under.
    • In An's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 27-under.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    An's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024267-64-68-64-27
    1/12/20231270-65-66-67-12

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 321.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • An has an average of -1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on An .

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 (22nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 317.1 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An sported a 0.181 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 25.63% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3317.1321.8
    Greens in Regulation %8867.63%55.83%
    Putts Per Round5028.6828.3
    Par Breakers4825.63%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance10414.67%10.00%

    An's best finishes

    • Last season An played 22 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
    • Last season An's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 27-under and finished second in that event.
    • An collected 1755 points last season, placing 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season An put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished second.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.719 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An delivered his best performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.065. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4041.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.181-1.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0060.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.079-1.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.499-0.567

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-69-71-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-71-69-69-60
    January 2-5The Sentry3270-70-69-67-1627

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.