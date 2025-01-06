Byeong Hun An betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Byeong Hun An shot 27-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, An has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 20-under.
- In An's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 27-under.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
An's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|1/12/2023
|12
|70-65-66-67
|-12
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 321.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- An has an average of -1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 (22nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 317.1 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An sported a 0.181 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 25.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|317.1
|321.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.63%
|55.83%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.67%
|10.00%
An's best finishes
- Last season An played 22 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season An's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 27-under and finished second in that event.
- An collected 1755 points last season, placing 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season An put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished second.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.719 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An delivered his best performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.065. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.404
|1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-1.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.006
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.079
|-1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.499
|-0.567
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-71-69-69
|-6
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.