5H AGO
Bud Cauley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after a 25th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Cauley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Cauley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2020, Cauley failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Cauley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/9/2020
|MC
|72-70
|+2
Cauley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Cauley has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 3.527 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Cauley .
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|299.7
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.58%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.22
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.99%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|10.91%
|7.10%
Cauley's best finishes
- Last season Cauley played 17 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Cauley's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Cauley placed 186th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points last season.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.176
|1.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.161
|1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.150
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.175
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.313
|3.527
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.