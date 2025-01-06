PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Bud Cauley hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after a 25th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Cauley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2020, Cauley failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Cauley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/9/2020MC72-70+2

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Cauley has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • Bud Cauley has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 3.527 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cauley .

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106299.7307.5
    Greens in Regulation %2170.58%74.38%
    Putts Per Round12329.2229.6
    Par Breakers17520.99%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance310.91%7.10%

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Last season Cauley played 17 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Last season Cauley's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Cauley placed 186th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points last season.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1761.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1611.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1500.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1750.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3133.527

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-67-69-74-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship566-67-67-67-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3464-73-67-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2568-70-68-67-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.