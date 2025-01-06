PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brice Garnett betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    After he placed 21st in this tournament in 2023, Brice Garnett has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Garnett has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Garnett last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of 11-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Garnett's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/12/20232170-67-68-64-11
    1/14/20213266-68-67-67-12
    1/9/2020MC73-70+3
    1/10/20193370-68-68-66-8

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Garnett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 56th.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Garnett is averaging -2.102 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett is averaging -2.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 last season ranked 136th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett sported a 0.185 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 71.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett's -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 169th on TOUR last season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 26.04% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.2286.5
    Greens in Regulation %1471.06%75.00%
    Putts Per Round14429.3830.2
    Par Breakers3626.04%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%12.70%

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett, who participated in 17 tournaments last season, secured one win.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 44-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Garnett collected 516 points last season, ranking 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.747 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.639 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.937. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.178, which was his best last season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.173-0.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1850.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2630.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.424-2.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.150-2.631

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4869-71-69-72-1114

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.