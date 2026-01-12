Brian Harman betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Brian Harman finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Harman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|2024
|T18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|2023
|T32
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|2022
|T48
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|2021
|T56
|66-69-67-69
|-9
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 11-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Harman has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.003
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Harman sported a 0.208 mark.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
