Brian Harman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Brian Harman enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 58th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last eight trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harman has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In 2024, Harman finished 18th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Harman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|1/12/2023
|32
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|1/13/2022
|48
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|1/14/2021
|56
|66-69-67-69
|-9
|1/9/2020
|32
|68-68-74-67
|-3
|1/10/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Harman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Brian Harman has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of -2.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging -3.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 last season ranked 88th on TOUR, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman ranked 35th on TOUR with a mark of 0.322.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 40th on TOUR, while he ranked 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52. He broke par 23.12% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|292.7
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|65.84%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.12%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.22%
|11.67%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 22 times (91.7%).
- Last season Harman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With 1419 points last season, Harman ranked 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.083
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.092
|-1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.291
|-2.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.788
|-3.297
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.