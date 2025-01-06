Brendon Todd betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 59th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Todd has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.

Brendon Todd has averaged 280.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Todd is averaging 0.611 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.