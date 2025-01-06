Brendon Todd betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Todd has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Todd last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 30th with a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Todd's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|1/12/2023
|21
|65-68-71-65
|-11
|1/13/2022
|48
|67-66-70-69
|-8
|1/14/2021
|41
|70-64-66-69
|-11
|1/9/2020
|21
|68-70-69-68
|-5
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Todd has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 280.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging 0.611 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of -4.343 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|279.8
|280.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.59%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.03%
|12.85%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
- Last season Todd put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot 9-under and finished fifth (11 shots back of the winner).
- With 720 points last season, Todd ranked 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.398
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.423
|-5.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.300
|1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.409
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.112
|-4.343
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|75
|75-76-70-69
|+10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|73-67-72-69
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.