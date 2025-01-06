PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Todd has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Todd last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 30th with a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Todd's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20243066-69-68-68-9
    1/12/20232165-68-71-65-11
    1/13/20224867-66-70-69-8
    1/14/20214170-64-66-69-11
    1/9/20202168-70-69-68-5

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Todd has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
    • Brendon Todd has averaged 280.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging 0.611 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of -4.343 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance184279.8280.1
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%57.29%
    Putts Per Round1828.2828.2
    Par Breakers17820.59%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.03%12.85%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Last season Todd put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot 9-under and finished fifth (11 shots back of the winner).
    • With 720 points last season, Todd ranked 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.398-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.423-5.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3001.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4090.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.112-4.343

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7575-76-70-69+10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5773-67-72-69-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.